Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s traded shares stood at 612,811 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.15, to imply a decline of -1.03% or -$0.91 in intraday trading. The CDAY share’s 52-week high remains $111.93, putting it -28.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.4. The company has a valuation of $12.97 Billion, with an average of 1.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDAY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the last session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $88.87 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.41%, and -10.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.22%. Short interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw shorts transact 6.33 Million shares and set a 5.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $106.33, implying an increase of 22.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDAY has been trading 37.69% off suggested target high and -2.47% from its likely low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares are +14.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12% against -1.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -40% this quarter before falling -30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $223.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $218.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $218.16 Million and $194.21 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.6% before jumping 12.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -105.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.44% annually.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.18% of the shares at 103.68% float percentage. In total, 353 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.25 Million shares (or 13.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.11 Million shares, or about 12.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.93 Billion.

We also have New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, New Economy Fund (The) holds roughly 6,878,461 shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $732.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.47 Million, or 4.35% of the shares, all valued at about $689.57 Million.