Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s traded shares stood at 445,022 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.61, to imply a decline of -2.99% or -$1.9 in intraday trading. The CCS share’s 52-week high remains $65, putting it -5.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.04. The company has a valuation of $2.06 Billion, with an average of 489.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 469.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Century Communities, Inc. (CCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.66.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.00 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 5.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.57%, and 0.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.73%. Short interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) saw shorts transact 2.57 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.5, implying an increase of 16.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCS has been trading 24.98% off suggested target high and 3.88% from its likely low.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Century Communities, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) shares are +61.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.76% against 22%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.8% this quarter before jumping 74.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $815.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $893.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $602.61 Million and $572.69 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.4% before jumping 56.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.06% annually.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s Major holders

Century Communities, Inc. insiders hold 12.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.37% of the shares at 107.36% float percentage. In total, 288 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.22 Million shares (or 15.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.95 Million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $128.98 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,862,558 shares. This is just over 5.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 965.8 Thousand, or 2.9% of the shares, all valued at about $37.51 Million.