Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s traded shares stood at 524,643 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $94.12, to imply a decline of -1.06% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The FND share’s 52-week high remains $108.54, putting it -15.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.36. The company has a valuation of $9.83 Billion, with an average of 901.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 764.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FND a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside in the last session, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $96.10 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.04%, and -9.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.37%. Short interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw shorts transact 1.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $109.82, implying an increase of 16.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $124 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FND has been trading 31.75% off suggested target high and 6.25% from its likely low.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) shares are +30.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.67% against 19.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.9% this quarter before jumping 253.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $743.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $730.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $554.94 Million and $422.57 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.9% before jumping 72.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.46% annually.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 3.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.32% of the shares at 109.72% float percentage. In total, 402 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.35 Million shares (or 10.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.71 Million shares, or about 8.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $808.6 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,331,200 shares. This is just over 4.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $402.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.79 Million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about $258.76 Million.