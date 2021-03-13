VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s traded shares stood at 565,597 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.39, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VYNE share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -94.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4. The company has a valuation of $379.32 Million, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VYNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.45- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.63%, and -30.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.93%. Short interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw shorts transact 2.72 Million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.57, implying an increase of 151.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VYNE has been trading 441.27% off suggested target high and 35.32% from its likely low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -56.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3Million shares, or about 5.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $18.94 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,141,903 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 843.91 Thousand, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about $5.33 Million.