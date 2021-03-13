Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s traded shares stood at 398,999 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.61, to imply a decline of -0.49% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The KLIC share’s 52-week high remains $52.55, putting it -12.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.91. The company has a valuation of $2.89 Billion, with an average of 869.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 811.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KLIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.91.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.87 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.67%, and -3.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.53%. Short interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw shorts transact 961.98 Million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.5, implying an increase of 27.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KLIC has been trading 48.04% off suggested target high and 2.98% from its likely low.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) shares are +102.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 234.74% against 31.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 313.6% this quarter before jumping 271.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 105.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

KLIC Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 1.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s Major holders

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. insiders hold 2.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.47% of the shares at 90.67% float percentage. In total, 291 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.41 Million shares (or 10.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $203.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.95 Million shares, or about 6.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $125.76 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,981,807 shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 Million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about $30.31 Million.