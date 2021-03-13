Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s traded shares stood at 336,255 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.42, to imply a decline of -2.46% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The VREX share’s 52-week high remains $26.66, putting it -13.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.36. The company has a valuation of $918.06 Million, with an average of 302.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 413.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VREX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) trade information

After registering a -2.46% downside in the last session, Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.42 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 7.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.77%, and -0.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.41%. Short interest in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) saw shorts transact 3.77 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.6, implying an increase of 22.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VREX has been trading 75.06% off suggested target high and -10.33% from its likely low.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Varex Imaging Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares are +121.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 812.5% against 15.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -471.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s Major holders

Varex Imaging Corporation insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.84% of the shares at 109.54% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.5 Million shares (or 16.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 4.4 Million shares, or about 11.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $73.4 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,523,248 shares. This is just over 6.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 Million, or 4.25% of the shares, all valued at about $27.81 Million.