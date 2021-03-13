Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s traded shares stood at 503,551 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.74, to imply a decline of -0.6% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The ARWR share’s 52-week high remains $92.6, putting it -27.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.51. The company has a valuation of $7.55 Billion, with an average of 1.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 895.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARWR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

After registering a -0.6% downside in the last session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.64 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.42%, and -17.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.2%. Short interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw shorts transact 5.14 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $92.9, implying an increase of 27.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARWR has been trading 51.22% off suggested target high and -53.26% from its likely low.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) shares are +106.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.9% against 15.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 35% this quarter before falling -53.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -221.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.33% annually.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.06% of the shares at 68.85% float percentage. In total, 373 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.56 Million shares (or 12.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $963.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.28 Million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $712.17 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $171.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 Million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about $210.87 Million.