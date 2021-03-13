Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s traded shares stood at 717,582 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.61, to imply a decline of -1.18% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The APXT share’s 52-week high remains $17.9, putting it -41.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.12. The company has a valuation of $561.9 Million, with an average of 1.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APXT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

After registering a -1.18% downside in the last session, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.05 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5%, and -17.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.99%. Short interest in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) saw shorts transact 1.9 Million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 1.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.24% of the shares at 77.67% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 4.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnetar Financial LLC with 645.74 Thousand shares, or about 1.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.69 Million.

We also have High Income Securities Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, High Income Securities Fund holds roughly 50,000 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $765.5 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.74 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $296.27 Thousand.