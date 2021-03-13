Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s traded shares stood at 454,600 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.4, to imply a decline of -0.29% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The APT share’s 52-week high remains $25.55, putting it -145.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.56. The company has a valuation of $139.57 Million, with an average of 1.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.83 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 18.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.47%, and -42.09% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.73%. Short interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) saw shorts transact 1.62 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.5, implying an increase of 135.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.5 and $24.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APT has been trading 135.58% off suggested target high and 135.58% from its likely low.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s Major holders

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. insiders hold 9.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.76% of the shares at 42.93% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.07 Million shares (or 7.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 937.85 Thousand shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.46 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 467,491 shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 299.6 Thousand, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about $3.34 Million.