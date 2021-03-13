BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s traded shares stood at 356,849 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.56, to imply an increase of 4.89% or $2.87 in intraday trading. The BJRI share’s 52-week high remains $61.56, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.01. The company has a valuation of $1.43 Billion, with an average of 319.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 325.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BJRI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.29, implying a decline of -11.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BJRI has been trading 13.71% off suggested target high and -41.52% from its likely low.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) shares are +66.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.41% against 29.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -222.7% this quarter before jumping 80.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $202.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $243.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $254.59 Million and $128.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.5% before jumping 90.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -224.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.1% annually.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s Major holders

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. insiders hold 3.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.27% of the shares at 103.36% float percentage. In total, 223 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.82 Million shares (or 16.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $147.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.43 Million shares, or about 14.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $132.18 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,439,333 shares. This is just over 6.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 Million, or 4.81% of the shares, all valued at about $42.91 Million.