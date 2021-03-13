Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s traded shares stood at 388,391 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.29, to imply a decline of -2.08% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CGRO share’s 52-week high remains $17.75, putting it -57.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $214.65 Million, with an average of 440.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CGRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) trade information

After registering a -2.08% downside in the last session, Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.75 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 3.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.26%, and -12.28% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -20.99%. Short interest in Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) saw shorts transact 1.38 Million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders

Collective Growth Corporation insiders hold 9.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.55% of the shares at 71.59% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 9.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Linden Advisors LP with 873.73 Thousand shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.49 Million.

We also have RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd holds roughly 32,468 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $317.7 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $27.82 Thousand.