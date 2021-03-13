Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLBS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the last session, Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.24- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.99%, and -13.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.98%. Short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw shorts transact 1.09 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20000, implying an increase of 389005.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20000 and $20000 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLBS has been trading 389005.06% off suggested target high and 389005.06% from its likely low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -682.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Globus Maritime Limited insiders hold 2.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.21% of the shares at 3.28% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 290.54 Thousand shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 14.25 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $81.34 Thousand.