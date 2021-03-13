Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s traded shares stood at 313,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.42, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The VRA share’s 52-week high remains $12.19, putting it -6.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.12. The company has a valuation of $381.59 Million, with an average of 412.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 342.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the last session, Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.19 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 6.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.62%, and 27.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.47%. Short interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw shorts transact 1.13 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying an increase of 16.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRA has been trading 40.11% off suggested target high and 5.08% from its likely low.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vera Bradley, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) shares are +48.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.44% against 9.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29% this quarter before jumping 12.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $92.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $80.23 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.3% annually.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s Major holders

Vera Bradley, Inc. insiders hold 26.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.92% of the shares at 81.04% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.78 Million shares (or 11.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.63 Million shares, or about 7.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $20.93 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,424,230 shares. This is just over 4.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 975.02 Thousand, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about $6.18 Million.