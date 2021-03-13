China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s traded shares stood at 727,023 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply a decline of -7.14% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The PLIN share’s 52-week high remains $3.96, putting it -280.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $30.15 Million, with an average of 586.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

After registering a -7.14% downside in the last session, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.16 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 10.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and -18.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.01%. Short interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw shorts transact 136.33 Million shares and set a 75.32 days time to cover.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -157.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. insiders hold 46.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 1.2% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.16 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.77 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 26.22 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.02 Thousand.