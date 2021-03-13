InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares stood at 571,840 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.79, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The IFRX share’s 52-week high remains $9.698, putting it -102.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $209.99 Million, with an average of 608.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the last session, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.86- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.35%, and -16.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.77%. Short interest in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw shorts transact 429.99 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -72.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders hold 25.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.78% of the shares at 19.84% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 856.23 Thousand shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 706.14 Thousand shares, or about 1.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.55 Million.

We also have Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio holds roughly 81,600 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $410.45 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.82 Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $160.33 Thousand.