Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s traded shares stood at 603,352 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.62, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The SOI share’s 52-week high remains $14.7, putting it -0.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.5. The company has a valuation of $662.69 Million, with an average of 583.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.70 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.58%, and 20.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.61%. Short interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw shorts transact 746Million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying a decline of -15.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOI has been trading -4.24% off suggested target high and -31.6% from its likely low.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) shares are +111.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -126.67% against 22.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -109.4% this quarter before jumping 106.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $27.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.83 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -42.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -158.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.66% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SOI Dividends

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.42, with the share yield ticking at 3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s Major holders

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.67% of the shares at 82.19% float percentage. In total, 152 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.62 Million shares (or 8.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.75 Million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 852,665 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 740.4 Thousand, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $6.03 Million.