ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s traded shares stood at 334,141 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.69, to imply a decline of -0.56% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ACEV share’s 52-week high remains $13.5, putting it -26.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $307.34 Million, with an average of 782.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACEV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s Major holders

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.71% of the shares at 35.71% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 6.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Linden Advisors LP with 1.2 Million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.26 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 218,144 shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 105.65 Thousand, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $1.08 Million.