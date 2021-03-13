Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s traded shares stood at 334,357 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.63, to imply a decline of -2.41% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The AFIB share’s 52-week high remains $38.99, putting it -134.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.58. The company has a valuation of $463.08 Million, with an average of 446.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 279.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AFIB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.44 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 4.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.18%, and -30.36% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -42.28%. Short interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) saw shorts transact 2.29 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.75, implying an increase of 108.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFIB has been trading 140.53% off suggested target high and 80.4% from its likely low.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -102.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Acutus Medical, Inc. insiders hold 2.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.83% of the shares at 90.88% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.48 Million shares (or 19.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 4.34 Million shares, or about 15.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $125.09 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,253,167 shares. This is just over 4.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 465Thousand, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about $13.4 Million.