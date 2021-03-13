111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares stood at 605,994 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.2, to imply a decline of -1.55% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The YI share’s 52-week high remains $45.88, putting it -166.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.2. The company has a valuation of $1.42 Billion, with an average of 838.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 111, Inc. (YI), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside in the last session, 111, Inc. (YI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.11 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 5.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.64%, and -25.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 147.48%. Short interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw shorts transact 1.24 Million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

111, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.15% of the shares at 7.15% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Totem Point Management, LLC with 562.79 Thousand shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.91 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 111, Inc. (YI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 23,268 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.41 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.31 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $155.08 Thousand.