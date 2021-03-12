Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares stood at 3,637,911 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.29, to imply an increase of 17.86% or $3.53 in intraday trading. The YALA share’s 52-week high remains $41.35, putting it -77.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $3.34 Billion, with an average of 2.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yalla Group Limited (YALA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying a decline of -52.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YALA has been trading -39.89% off suggested target high and -65.65% from its likely low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 397.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Yalla Group Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.1% of the shares at 12.1% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 350Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 219.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.14 Million.