Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s traded shares stood at 4,350,581 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.13, to imply a decline of -5.75% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The LYL share’s 52-week high remains $4.94, putting it -131.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $24.79 Million, with an average of 1.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 789.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LYL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

After registering a -5.75% downside in the last session, Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.37- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 10.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 58.96%, and -24.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.97%. Short interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw shorts transact 262.27 Million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

Dragon Victory International Limited insiders hold 50.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.19% of the shares at 0.39% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 54.69 Thousand shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $127.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 47.93 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $112.15 Thousand.