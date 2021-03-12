ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s traded shares stood at 12,301,568 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.58, to imply an increase of 3.62% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The CFRX share’s 52-week high remains $8.45, putting it -28.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.4. The company has a valuation of $181.04 Million, with an average of 821.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 320.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CFRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

After registering a 3.62% upside in the latest session, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.63- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 15.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.25%, and 0.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.71%. Short interest in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw shorts transact 2.68 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.33, implying an increase of 148.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CFRX has been trading 234.35% off suggested target high and 82.37% from its likely low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.7% annually.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

ContraFect Corporation insiders hold 8.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.53% of the shares at 68.54% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.3 Million shares (or 19.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 1.6 Million shares, or about 5.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.08 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 5,297,188 shares. This is just over 19.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 811.99 Thousand, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about $4.1 Million.