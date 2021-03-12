Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s traded shares stood at 4,162,139 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.32, to imply an increase of 5.73% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The WPG share’s 52-week high remains $17.55, putting it -428.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $69.14 Million, with an average of 11.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.07.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

After registering a 5.73% upside in the last session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.72- this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 29.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.27%, and -72.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49%. Short interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw shorts transact 2.23 Million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 140.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPG has been trading 171.08% off suggested target high and 110.84% from its likely low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $129.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $170.02 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -112.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Washington Prime Group Inc. insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.23% of the shares at 55.86% float percentage. In total, 212 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.9 Million shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with 1.16 Million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.54 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 920,256 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 564.97 Thousand, or 0.3% of the shares, all valued at about $5.19 Million.