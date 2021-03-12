Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s traded shares stood at 1,373,171 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.7. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.28, to imply a decline of -0.24% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The VG share’s 52-week high remains $15.72, putting it -28.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.18. The company has a valuation of $3.06 Billion, with an average of 3.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

After registering a -0.24% downside in the latest session, Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.86 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and -19.54% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.08%. Short interest in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw shorts transact 17.81 Million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.36, implying an increase of 25.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VG has been trading 62.87% off suggested target high and -2.28% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Vonage Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares are +18.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.18% against 5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $317.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $297.46 Million and $310.53 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.6% before jumping 6.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -82.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Vonage Holdings Corp. insiders hold 5.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.66% of the shares at 98.23% float percentage. In total, 351 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 31.87 Million shares (or 12.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.42 Million shares, or about 9.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $314.47 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 11,663,309 shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.54 Million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about $148.59 Million.