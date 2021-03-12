Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares stood at 6,943,265 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.86, to imply a decline of -0.88% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The TWTR share’s 52-week high remains $80.75, putting it -19% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20. The company has a valuation of $54.69 Billion, with an average of 20.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TWTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 24 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

After registering a -0.88% downside in the latest session, Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.46 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.76%, and -6.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.58%. Short interest in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) saw shorts transact 29.45 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.5, implying an increase of 5.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19 and $95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWTR has been trading 39.99% off suggested target high and -72% from its likely low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twitter, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are +73.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -201.15% against -1.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.3% this quarter before jumping 112.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $1.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $807.64 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -177.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.43% annually.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter, Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.36% of the shares at 78.12% float percentage. In total, 1143 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 83.11 Million shares (or 10.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.5 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 68.12 Million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.69 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 22,399,570 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.21 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.97 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $973.31 Million.