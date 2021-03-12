Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares stood at 4,341,882 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply a decline of -1.23% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TOPS share’s 52-week high remains $15.5, putting it -543.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $96Million, with an average of 2.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TOPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

After registering a -1.23% downside in the last session, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.65- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 9.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.87%, and -5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.17%. Short interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw shorts transact 2.33 Million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 314.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOPS has been trading 314.94% off suggested target high and 314.94% from its likely low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.96% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.8% of the shares at 0.8% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 78.21 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.63 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 50.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $60.86 Thousand.