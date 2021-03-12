Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares stood at 12,761,281 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.2, to imply an increase of 5.26% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TNXP share’s 52-week high remains $2.46, putting it -105% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $388.7 Million, with an average of 19.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNXP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

After registering a 5.26% upside in the last session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.23 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.97%, and -40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.78%. Short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw shorts transact 1.68 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 233.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNXP has been trading 233.33% off suggested target high and 233.33% from its likely low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.25% of the shares at 5.25% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.82 Million shares (or 0.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.47 Million shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $993.37 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,696,714 shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 614.01 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $600.87 Thousand.