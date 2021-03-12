Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s traded shares stood at 148,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply an increase of 75.74% or $1.53 in intraday trading. The TMBR share’s 52-week high remains $10.44, putting it -194.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.665. The company has a valuation of $42.06 Million, with an average of 4Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) trade information

After registering a 75.74% upside in the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.65- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 113.86%, and 55.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 377.79%. Short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) saw shorts transact 2.39 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 238.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMBR has been trading 238.03% off suggested target high and 238.03% from its likely low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 66.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 46.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.3% of the shares at 23.08% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 158.3 Thousand shares (or 1.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 17.58 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.06 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 107,800 shares. This is just over 0.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.1 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.1 Thousand, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about $32.77 Thousand.