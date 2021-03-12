The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s traded shares stood at 1,808,141 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.16, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The GT share’s 52-week high remains $19.38, putting it -6.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $4.25 Billion, with an average of 5.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the latest session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.83 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.56%, and 29.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.44%. Short interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) saw shorts transact 12.04 Million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.5, implying a decline of -3.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GT has been trading 15.64% off suggested target high and -28.41% from its likely low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares are +89.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -145.03% against 27.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 118.3% this quarter before jumping 90.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.44 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.06 Billion and $2.14 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.6% before jumping 64% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -301.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.13% annually.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.27% of the shares at 83.51% float percentage. In total, 413 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.78 Million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.78 Million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $226.73 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,494,436 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.07 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $66.27 Million.