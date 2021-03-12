TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares stood at 2,332,369 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.97, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The FTI share’s 52-week high remains $9.7, putting it -8.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.34. The company has a valuation of $4.12 Billion, with an average of 9.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TechnipFMC plc (FTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.27- this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.46%, and -13.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.89%. Short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw shorts transact 14.03 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.29, implying an increase of 14.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTI has been trading 100.67% off suggested target high and -66.56% from its likely low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TechnipFMC plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are +57.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -230% against 22.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.1% this quarter before falling -144.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -50.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.54 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.13 Billion and $3.16 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -50.7% before falling -49.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.9% annually.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TechnipFMC plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.13, with the share yield ticking at 1.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.64% of the shares at 84.21% float percentage. In total, 517 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.2 Million shares (or 6.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $283.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bpifrance SA with 24.69 Million shares, or about 5.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $232.07 Million.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 8,464,814 shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.35 Million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about $78.45 Million.