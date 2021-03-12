Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s traded shares stood at 1,560,411 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.89, to imply a decline of -0.18% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SKT share’s 52-week high remains $22.4, putting it -32.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $1.58 Billion, with an average of 14.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SKT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the latest session, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.89 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.86%, and 19.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.38%. Short interest in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw shorts transact 29.1 Million shares and set a 5.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.79, implying a decline of -30.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKT has been trading -17.11% off suggested target high and -58.56% from its likely low.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) shares are +195.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.43% against 0.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 112% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $98.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.56 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -142.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.7% annually.

SKT Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.71, with the share yield ticking at 4.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Major holders

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. insiders hold 2.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.39% of the shares at 81.51% float percentage. In total, 330 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.44 Million shares (or 17.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.93 Million shares, or about 15.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $148.68 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,998,979 shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.11 Million, or 4.39% of the shares, all valued at about $25.45 Million.