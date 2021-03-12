Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares stood at 26,658,983 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply an increase of 24.74% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The STAF share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -230.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $39.56 Million, with an average of 4.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STAF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

After registering a 24.74% upside in the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.08 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 6.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.12%, and -22.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.28%. Short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw shorts transact 44.28 Million shares and set a 8.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 246.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STAF has been trading 246.53% off suggested target high and 246.53% from its likely low.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) shares are +78.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -876.19% against 4.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.5% this quarter before jumping 191.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -26.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $53.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $63.83 Million and $66.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.7% before falling -12.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 6.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 18.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.76% of the shares at 2.14% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 236.73 Thousand shares (or 0.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $159.1 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 101.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $68.48 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 32,301 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.77 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.04 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $20.86 Thousand.