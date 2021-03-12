Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s traded shares stood at 4,728,977 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.28, to imply an increase of 7.6% or $2.77 in intraday trading. The SAVE share’s 52-week high remains $39.45, putting it -0.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $3.84 Billion, with an average of 4.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SAVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.5.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

After registering a 7.6% upside in the latest session, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.10 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.19%, and 27.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.35%. Short interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw shorts transact 12.46 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.71, implying a decline of -19.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAVE has been trading 12.02% off suggested target high and -56.72% from its likely low.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit Airlines, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) shares are +108.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.56% against 49.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -190.7% this quarter before jumping 68% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $457.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $736.56 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $771.08 Million and $108.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -40.7% before jumping 579.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -217.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Spirit Airlines, Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.13% of the shares at 53.31% float percentage. In total, 272 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.36 Million shares (or 8.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.35 Million shares, or about 7.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $179.67 Million.