Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LUV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.87.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.53, implying a decline of -4.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44 and $71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUV has been trading 17.61% off suggested target high and -27.12% from its likely low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwest Airlines Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares are +49.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -71.06% against 49.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1146.7% this quarter before jumping 72.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.97 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.15 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.23 Billion and $1.01 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -53.5% before jumping 212.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -229.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Southwest Airlines Co. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.04% of the shares at 76.23% float percentage. In total, 1149 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 65.21 Million shares (or 11.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.04 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 51.59 Million shares, or about 8.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.4 Billion.