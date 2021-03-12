Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares stood at 9,935,091 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply a decline of -0.98% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SONM share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -95.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $66.82 Million, with an average of 1.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SONM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

After registering a -0.98% downside in the last session, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.15 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 12.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.23%, and -15.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.5%. Short interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw shorts transact 378.41 Million shares and set a 144.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 98.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SONM has been trading 98.02% off suggested target high and 98.02% from its likely low.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonim Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares are +14.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.08% against 22.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.8% this quarter before jumping 77.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -45% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $15.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.17 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -205.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Sonim Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 10.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.05% of the shares at 68.37% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.82 Million shares (or 17.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC with 3.56 Million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.58 Million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 6,045,229 shares. This is just over 9.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 173.95 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $148.12 Thousand.