Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares stood at 2,576,212 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.44, to imply an increase of 10.71% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The SINO share’s 52-week high remains $12.28, putting it -65.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $107.49 Million, with an average of 2.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SINO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 17.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SINO has been trading 17.61% off suggested target high and 17.61% from its likely low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -60.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -111% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. insiders hold 22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.25% of the shares at 0.33% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.25 Thousand shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.18 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1.55 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.19 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11,251 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.04 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 864, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.78 Thousand.