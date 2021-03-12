Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s traded shares stood at 1,069,499 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.89, to imply an increase of 4.62% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The UONE share’s 52-week high remains $54.16, putting it -819.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $123.46 Million, with an average of 710.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Urban One, Inc. (UONE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UONE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

After registering a 4.62% upside in the last session, Urban One, Inc. (UONE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.19- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.04%, and -11.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.9%. Short interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw shorts transact 155.84 Million shares and set a 103.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 1.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UONE has been trading 1.87% off suggested target high and 1.87% from its likely low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Urban One, Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.09% of the shares at 5.14% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 49.96 Thousand shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $210.35 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with 41.55 Thousand shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $174.93 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban One, Inc. (UONE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 40,071 shares. This is just over 0.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $277.69 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.82 Thousand, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about $133.98 Thousand.