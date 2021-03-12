New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares stood at 7,169,247 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.74, to imply an increase of 5.11% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The EDU share’s 52-week high remains $199.74, putting it -1025.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.99. The company has a valuation of $30.19 Billion, with an average of 1.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDU a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

After registering a 5.11% upside in the latest session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.83 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.94%, and -8.66% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.72%. Short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw shorts transact 42.2 Million shares and set a 37.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.9, implying an increase of 51.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.94 and $220.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDU has been trading 1141.26% off suggested target high and -89.06% from its likely low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are +13.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.66% against 18%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -22.6% this quarter before jumping 150% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.12 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $923.22 Million and $798.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.8% before jumping 39.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.48% annually.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.04% of the shares at 82.16% float percentage. In total, 768 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.54 Million shares (or 4.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with 6.29 Million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $116.9 Million.

We also have Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Davis New York Venture Fund holds roughly 2,644,390 shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.11 Million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about $33.78 Million.