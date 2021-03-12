Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 2,644,276 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.3. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.31, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $16.82, putting it -3.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.3. The company has a valuation of $5.18 Billion, with an average of 11.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sabre Corporation (SABR), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SABR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the latest session, Sabre Corporation (SABR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.82 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.87%, and 37.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.07%. Short interest in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) saw shorts transact 61.78 Million shares and set a 7.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.2, implying a decline of -19.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SABR has been trading 4.23% off suggested target high and -44.82% from its likely low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are +113.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -64.47% against 5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -103.4% this quarter before jumping 64.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $397.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $483.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $658.98 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -39.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -862.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corporation insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.02% of the shares at 106.05% float percentage. In total, 415 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.53 Million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $342.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.23 Million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $315.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8,805,561 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.29 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $99.69 Million.