Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s traded shares stood at 2,889,411 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.56, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The RMO share’s 52-week high remains $38.9, putting it -186.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.42. The company has a valuation of $1.73 Billion, with an average of 7.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the latest session, Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.71 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.64%, and -19.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.9%. Short interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw shorts transact 8.58 Million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.2, implying an increase of 71.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMO has been trading 194.99% off suggested target high and -11.5% from its likely low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.