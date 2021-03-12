ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 2,362,236 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.12, to imply an increase of 6.12% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $6, putting it -92.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $138.43 Million, with an average of 4.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a 6.12% upside in the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.28- this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 4.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.25%, and -14.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 136.36%. Short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw shorts transact 3.28 Million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 12.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWLK has been trading 12.18% off suggested target high and 12.18% from its likely low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are +186.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.12% against 22%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.1% this quarter before jumping 68.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $760Million and $1.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.6% before falling -40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.22% of the shares at 10.64% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 4.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 1.05 Million shares, or about 3.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.38 Million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 29,639 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.17 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.06 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $35.72 Thousand.