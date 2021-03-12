Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 37,529,340 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.7, to imply a decline of -0.12% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $45, putting it -68.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $48.75 Billion, with an average of 107.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give PLTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.83, implying a decline of -3.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTR has been trading 49.81% off suggested target high and -43.82% from its likely low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -83.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.39% annually.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.53% of the shares at 14.41% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.01 Million shares (or 2.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $965.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 33.35 Million shares, or about 1.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $785.41 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,248,616 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.13 Million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $120.7 Million.