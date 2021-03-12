Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,200,997 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.21, to imply a decline of -4.2% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The ORTX share’s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -50.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $1.02 Billion, with an average of 1.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ORTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

After registering a -4.2% downside in the latest session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.69- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 4.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.34%, and -8.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.44%. Short interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw shorts transact 5.25 Million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.1, implying an increase of 83.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORTX has been trading 131.43% off suggested target high and 46.16% from its likely low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orchard Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are +59.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.76% against 7.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.3% this quarter before jumping 31.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 401% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Orchard Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.38% of the shares at 67.54% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.32 Million shares (or 12.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.24 Million shares, or about 12.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $52.9 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2,500,000 shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 Million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $7.32 Million.