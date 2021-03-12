The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares stood at 2,499,561 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.34, to imply an increase of 17.3% or $8.9 in intraday trading. The NCTY share’s 52-week high remains $89.2, putting it -47.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $627.39 Million, with an average of 3.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for The9 Limited (NCTY), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NCTY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 95.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders hold 2.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.23% of the shares at 4.35% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 50.2 Thousand shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.71 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paloma Partners Management Co with 37.52 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $132.82 Thousand.