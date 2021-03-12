The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s traded shares stood at 1,583,321 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.86, to imply a decline of -0.02% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MIK share’s 52-week high remains $22.3, putting it -2.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $3.1 Billion, with an average of 15.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MIK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside in the latest session, The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.00 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and 40.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.18%. Short interest in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) saw shorts transact 13.23 Million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.25, implying a decline of -7.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MIK has been trading 0.64% off suggested target high and -31.38% from its likely low.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Michaels Companies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) shares are +115.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.01% against 9.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 169.8% this quarter before falling -20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.52% annually.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s Major holders

The Michaels Companies, Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 121.94% of the shares at 122.66% float percentage. In total, 322 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 52.8 Million shares (or 35.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $686.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.43 Million shares, or about 7.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $148.72 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,739,022 shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 Million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about $40.04 Million.