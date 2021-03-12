Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s traded shares stood at 4,380,067 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.89, to imply an increase of 8.83% or $2.75 in intraday trading. The STPK share’s 52-week high remains $51.49, putting it -51.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $1.63 Billion, with an average of 5.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67, implying an increase of 97.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STPK has been trading 97.7% off suggested target high and 97.7% from its likely low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.39 Million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $48.97 Million.

We also have Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio holds roughly 1,308,399 shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 952.09 Thousand, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about $25.8 Million.