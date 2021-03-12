Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares stood at 2,463,914 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.44, to imply a decline of -20.22% or -$12.02 in intraday trading. The POSH share’s 52-week high remains $104.98, putting it -121.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.11. The company has a valuation of $3.48 Billion, with an average of 684.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Poshmark, Inc. (POSH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.5, implying an increase of 42.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $52 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POSH has been trading 79.17% off suggested target high and 9.61% from its likely low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -236.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 137,800 shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.3 Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $1.14 Million.