Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares stood at 17,332,727 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.65, to imply an increase of 12.6% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The GEVO share’s 52-week high remains $15.57, putting it -61.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $1.49 Billion, with an average of 27.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gevo, Inc. (GEVO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GEVO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

After registering a 12.6% upside in the last session, Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.67- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.46%, and -31.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.06%. Short interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw shorts transact 13.26 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying an increase of 76.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEVO has been trading 86.53% off suggested target high and 65.8% from its likely low.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gevo, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) shares are +969.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.27% against 9.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 90% this quarter before jumping 95.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -76.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $750Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.89 Million and $3.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -89.1% before falling -96.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 59% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Gevo, Inc. insiders hold 4.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.9% of the shares at 18.66% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.6 Million shares (or 2.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.57 Million shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.17 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,684,822 shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 Million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about $7.09 Million.