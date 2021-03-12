Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s traded shares stood at 2,489,617 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.49, to imply an increase of 7.57% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The FNKO share’s 52-week high remains $17.58, putting it -6.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.12. The company has a valuation of $816.28 Million, with an average of 572.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 552.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Funko, Inc. (FNKO), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FNKO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

After registering a 7.57% upside in the latest session, Funko, Inc. (FNKO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.60 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.63%, and 30.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.31%. Short interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw shorts transact 2.33 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.66, implying a decline of -11.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FNKO has been trading 33.41% off suggested target high and -69.68% from its likely low.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $142.29 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $155.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $136.7 Million and $98.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.1% before jumping 58.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.7% annually.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Funko, Inc. insiders hold 16.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.45% of the shares at 91.8% float percentage. In total, 129 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.94 Million shares (or 30.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 2.45 Million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.43 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Funko, Inc. (FNKO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 1,792,389 shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 595.65 Thousand, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about $6.18 Million.