Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)’s traded shares stood at 1,457,655 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12, to imply an increase of 15.94% or $1.65 in intraday trading. The CLA share’s 52-week high remains $17.73, putting it -47.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.54. The company has a valuation of $300Million, with an average of 1.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)’s Major holders

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18% of the shares at 18% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EJF Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spring Creek Capital LLC with 914Thousand shares, or about 4.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.34 Million.

We also have Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd holds roughly 10,088 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.37 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $26.6 Thousand.